Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 10 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this year (25 of 35), with multiple hits 14 times (40.0%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 48.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (60.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (82.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (47.1%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (70.6%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (64.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
