The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .286 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Taveras has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.38).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
