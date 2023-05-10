The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has 34 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
  • Heim enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429.
  • In 22 of 30 games this year (73.3%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 30 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
