Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 34 hits and an OBP of .387, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Heim enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429.
- In 22 of 30 games this year (73.3%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 46.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 26.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 30 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.38 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.38 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3).
