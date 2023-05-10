The Atlanta Braves versus Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Sean Murphy and Alex Verdugo.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 59 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves' .262 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (197 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves are second in baseball with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Lee makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 28-year-old left-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.