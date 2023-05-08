Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .245.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
