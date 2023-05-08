Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on May 8, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Monday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 38 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.377/.466 so far this year.
- Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, six walks and five RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 32 hits with five doubles, nine home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .260/.329/.520 slash line so far this year.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 12
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 7
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 34 hits with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.357/.570 so far this year.
- Kelenic has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .243 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- Ty France has put up 33 hits with 10 doubles, a home run and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.352/.365 on the season.
- France has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double and a walk.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
