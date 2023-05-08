When the Seattle Mariners (17-17) and Texas Rangers (20-13) square of at T-Mobile Park on Monday, May 8, Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Rangers will send Jon Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rangers have +140 odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.01 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 4.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 12 out of the 22 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260) Josh Jung 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

