The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Cal Raleigh to the plate against the Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 46 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with a .268 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 221 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.

The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 10th-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.205 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (1-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Mason Miller 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.