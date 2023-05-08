How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Cal Raleigh to the plate against the Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams square off on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 46 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with a .268 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 221 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.
- The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Texas has the 10th-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.205 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (1-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|W 16-8
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Mason Miller
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
