The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .258 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 46th in slugging.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), with multiple hits nine times (29.0%).

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (22.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings