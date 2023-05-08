Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas in OBP (.384) and total hits (31) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 28 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.7% of them.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.4% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.52 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
