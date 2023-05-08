On Monday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas in OBP (.384) and total hits (31) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 15th in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.

Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 28 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.7% of them.

In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.4% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings