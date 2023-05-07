Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Travis Jankowski (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .303 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In seven games this year (29.2%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.89 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday, April 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.89, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .337 against him.
