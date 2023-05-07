The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 1.5)

Nuggets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Under (227)



The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (64.7%).

Phoenix and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Suns Performance Insights

With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns are third-best in the league in the category.

With 12.2 three-pointers per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

This year, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.2% from beyond the arc (29% of the team's baskets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

At 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth defensively.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

