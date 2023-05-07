Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (19-15) and Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (19-13) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 7 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The contest will begin at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run total is listed in this game.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jose Suarez - LAA (1-1, 7.89 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 2.41 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 14, or 60.9%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 14-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 3rd

