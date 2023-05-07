Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (19-13) versus the Los Angeles Angels (19-15) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Suarez (1-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (4-1) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

This year, Texas has won three of six games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (205 total, 6.4 per game).

The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.66) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule