After hitting .314 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSW

BSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .262.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 52.6% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (21.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 19 games (52.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings