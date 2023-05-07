Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Angels
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .263 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 125th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Jung has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), with at least two hits nine times (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has had an RBI in 10 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (23.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), with two or more runs six times (20.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will send Suarez (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.