You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cedric Mullins and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles prior to their matchup at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday at Truist Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (3-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 23-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.75), 16th in WHIP (1.056), and 45th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 at Royals Apr. 15 5.1 8 3 3 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 10 6.1 6 0 0 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 46 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .351/.452/.573 on the year.

Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Marlins May. 3 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 at Marlins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 1

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has put up 29 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He's slashed .287/.433/.634 on the season.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 at Marlins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Marlins May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has recorded 30 hits with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.360/.429 on the year.

Mullins hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 5 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 at Royals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0

Ryan Mountcastle Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Mountcastle Stats

Ryan Mountcastle has 37 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs and five walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.282/.500 so far this season.

Mountcastle brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with six doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Mountcastle Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 2 3-for-6 3 2 5 10 0

Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.