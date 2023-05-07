Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (23-11) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (22-11) at 11:35 AM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.34 ERA).

Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: NBC

How to Watch on TV: NBC

Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 19 out of the 29 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 10-3 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.

The Braves' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule