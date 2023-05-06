The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .258 with a double and two walks.

Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).

He has not homered in his 18 games this year.

In six games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings