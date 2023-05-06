Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (18-13) versus the Los Angeles Angels (19-14) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET on May 6.

The Angels will call on Reid Detmers (0-2) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (3-2).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 6.3 runs per game (195 total).

The Rangers have the 10th-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule