Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Orioles Odds
|Braves vs Orioles Prediction
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .147 with a double, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.56 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.