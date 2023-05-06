Josh Jung -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .265 with five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 35th in slugging.
  • In 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%) Jung has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (31.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games this year, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), with more than one RBI seven times (24.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in six of those games (20.7%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Detmers (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
