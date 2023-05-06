Bubba Thompson -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bubba Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels will send Detmers (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.