Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .243 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (23.3%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (20.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including four multi-run games (13.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings