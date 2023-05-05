2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Tommy Fleetwood currently leads the way (-6, +5000 to win) after one round of play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship .
Wells Fargo Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards
Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET
- Current Rank: 16th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +750
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|16th
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 12:43 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Cantlay Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|2
|7th
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 7:23 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|2
|2nd
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Current Rank: 58th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Finau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|4
|2
|58th
Viktor Hovland
- Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 58th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Hovland Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|4
|4
|58th
Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Jordan Spieth
|79th (+1)
|+1800
|Cameron Young
|58th (E)
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|16th (-3)
|+2200
|Sung-Jae Im
|25th (-2)
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|101st (+2)
|+2500
|Max Homa
|36th (-1)
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|25th (-2)
|+2500
|Jason Day
|79th (+1)
|+2800
|Rickie Fowler
|58th (E)
|+3300
|Sam Burns
|58th (E)
|+3300
