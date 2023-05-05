The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Grossman enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
  • Grossman has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (12.5%).
  • In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.2% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
