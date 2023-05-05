Player props can be found for Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien, among others, when the Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 33 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.360/.462 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 31 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .250/.307/.500 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Anderson Stats

Tyler Anderson (1-0) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Anderson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Apr. 28 6.2 5 1 1 7 3 vs. Royals Apr. 22 5.1 7 6 5 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 15 4.0 8 6 6 2 4 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 8 4.2 7 5 5 4 2 at Athletics Apr. 2 6.0 4 0 0 4 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .308/.379/.547 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 4 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 2 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (34 total hits).

He has a .296/.388/.583 slash line on the year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals May. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 at Cardinals May. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 2 5 9 at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.