Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on May 5, 2023
Player props can be found for Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien, among others, when the Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 33 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.360/.462 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 31 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .250/.307/.500 slash line so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Anderson Stats
- Tyler Anderson (1-0) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 22
|5.1
|7
|6
|5
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 15
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 8
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|Apr. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 36 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .308/.379/.547 on the year.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .415 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has nine doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI (34 total hits).
- He has a .296/.388/.583 slash line on the year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cardinals
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|9
|at Brewers
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.