Tyler Anderson will take the mound for the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) on Friday, May 5 against the Texas Rangers (18-12), who will answer with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Rangers are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Angels (-145). The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 11-4 (73.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Angels were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

