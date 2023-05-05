Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas in OBP (.371) and total hits (25) this season.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Heim has had a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
- In 24.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (48.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (24.0%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, April 29, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
