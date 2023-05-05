The Atlanta Braves (22-10) host the Baltimore Orioles (21-10) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Orioles a series win over the Royals.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (2-0) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (2-1).

Braves vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-0, 0.45 ERA) vs Kremer - BAL (2-1, 6.67 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .45, a 4.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .900.

Fried has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (2-1) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.67 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .314 batting average against him.

Kremer is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this game.

Kremer will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

