Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In six games this season, he has gone deep (20.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 15 games this season (51.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 55.2% of his games this year (16 of 29), with two or more runs four times (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 11
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.