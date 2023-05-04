The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 227.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 60 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points.

Golden State's contests this year have an average point total of 236.1, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.

Golden State has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.

Los Angeles has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Warriors have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Golden State totals more than 116.6 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

