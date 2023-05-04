The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (26) this season while batting .289 with 15 extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (25.9%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 14 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

