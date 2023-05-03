Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on May 3, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 22
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Astros
|Apr. 16
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Apr. 4
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 32 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .278/.359/.470 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has recorded 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .259/.320/.519 slash line on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI (27 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .265/.313/.490 slash line on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.