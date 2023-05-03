Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (18-11) will be seeking a series sweep when they square off with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, May 3. First pitch is set for 2:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 11-5 (68.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rangers went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

