The Philadelphia 76ers are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0. The point total for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 216.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 62 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 216.5 combined points.

Boston's outings this year have an average total of 229.4, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has played 54 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.

Philadelphia has a 226.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.

Philadelphia has a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have won in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 54 65.9% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over five times.

Philadelphia has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (23-18-0) this year.

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 76ers 48-34 2-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

