How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Braxton Garrett starts for the Miami Marlins against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 46 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .450 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (156 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.231).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Wright makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|W 9-8
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Denyi Reyes
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Nick Pivetta
