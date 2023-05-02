The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Grossman enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
  • In 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (seven of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs four times (17.4%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
