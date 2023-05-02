Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Grossman enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- In 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this season (seven of 23), with more than one RBI four times (17.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), with two or more runs four times (17.4%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
