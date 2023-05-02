Adolis Garcia and Geraldo Perdomo take the field when the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 38 home runs.

Fueled by 96 extra-base hits, Texas ranks seventh in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 178 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.150 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (1-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Merrill Kelly 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.