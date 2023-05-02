Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .207 with a double and four walks.
- In six of 10 games this year, Harris II got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Harris II has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
