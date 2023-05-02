Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .302 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
