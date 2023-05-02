Ezequiel Duran and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (111 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .302 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
