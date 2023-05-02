On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .267 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 29th in slugging.

Garcia has had a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 14 games this season (51.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (25.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (59.3%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings