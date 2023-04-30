Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .252 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.1% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (11 of 27), with two or more runs five times (18.5%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Yankees give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Cortes (3-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
