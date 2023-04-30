Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas with 20 hits and an OBP of .369 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 57th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (18.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has an RBI in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
