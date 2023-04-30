Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .255 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 38th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (23.1%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (57.7%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cortes (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
