Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hedman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Victor Hedman vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

  • Hedman's plus-minus this season, in 23:43 per game on the ice, is +10.
  • In nine of 76 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • Hedman has a point in 38 of 76 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.
  • In 31 of 76 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hedman Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
76 Games 19
49 Points 11
9 Goals 2
40 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.