The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .306 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
  • In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Brito (2-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
