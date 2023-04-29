On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .246.

Grossman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings