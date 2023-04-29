Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (15-11) against the New York Yankees (15-12) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 29.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) versus the Yankees and Jhony Brito (2-2).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 7-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 161.

The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule