Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others in the Texas Rangers-New York Yankees matchup at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.20), 64th in WHIP (1.410), and 17th in K/9 (10.1).

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Apr. 24 6.0 6 4 3 7 1 at Royals Apr. 18 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Royals Apr. 12 5.0 10 6 6 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 7 5.2 5 2 2 6 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 1 5.0 6 3 3 6 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .288/.364/.490 slash line so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 26 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .265/.318/.520 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI (22 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.371/.448 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 28 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashing .295/.387/.505 so far this season.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

